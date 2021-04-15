Siem Reap Province: Police in Siem Reap Province on the afternoon of April 14, 2021 arrested a young man in the murder case of a 13-year-old ethnic-Vietnamese girl.

Lt. Col. Nop Sarak, Commissioner for Serious Crimes, said that the operation was under the direction of Lt. Gen. Tith Narong, Commissioner of Provincial police and led by Brigadier General Pheng Chendareth and led to the detention of a suspect.

Colonel Nop Sarak, Deputy Commissioner for Serious Crimes, said that on April 13, 2021 at 2 pm in Anlong Samnor, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province, a 13-year-old ethnic-Vietnamese girl named Vieng Thi Kim, living in the village was found dead.

After searching and investigating, police arrested a suspect named Nguyen Van Hean, a 16-year-old ethnic-Vietnamese living in Meat Khla village, Anlong Samnor commune, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province . Through interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had killed the victim because he was angry with the victim, who had insulted him. He hit the victim on the head with a hammer, causing her death.

After listening to the suspect’s confession, the specialized force has built a case to send the suspect to the Siem Reap Provincial Prosecutor’s Office to proceed legally. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]