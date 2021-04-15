Phnom Penh and Takhmao City in Kandal Province are closed for 14 days from 0001hrs on April 15, 2021 to April 28. 2021 in order to ensure the effective control of the spread of COVID-19 disease and prevent the disease from spreading to other areas.

People are prohibited from leaving their current residence or lodging place unless absolutely necessary. However, travel outside of the current residence or lodging may be permitted in the following circumstances:

– Travel to work or conduct business or business in a closed geographical area that is not prohibited as defined in Article 3 and with attached documents confirming the work, occupation or business issued by the relevant business place or the nearest local authority

– Travel to the place of sale of food or groceries and daily necessities that allowed by the competent authorities. Travel for this purpose may be carried out by a maximum of 2 (two) members per residence, no more than 3 (three) times per week and at the nearest location within the geographical area of the city. You must bring with you a Cambodian identity card or ID card

– A trip to a hospital, maternity health center, treatment facility or pharmacy for emergency medical reasons within a closed geographical area. This emergency medical trip must first gain the permission of the authorities implementing the blocking measure, limiting the number of people to no more than four (4) people in each case.

– Travel to appear before the health officials to take samples for COVID-19 and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

– Travel to participate in activities that serve the public good or other necessary purpose upon request or on request.

– Individual sports activities within the geography of the village where they live, avoiding gatherings of more than two (2) people

– Travel of diplomats, officials of staff of foreign missions, UN agencies, international financial organizations, organizations International and foreign NGOs with identification and employment documents – Journalist travel with documents identification and employment



-Travel for other necessary and urgent reasons with the prior permission of the competent authority to implement the blocking measures.

All urgent travel above must not be made between 08:00pm and 05:00am, except for emergency health and family reasons, goods transport, etc..

Masks must be and sanitation processes adhered to.

All public establishments, enterprises or private establishments or business locations which are permitted to remain open in accordance with Article 3 of this Decision shall suspend their operations from 8:00 pm to 5:00 pm for direct customer service, except for emergency services, health services, pharmacies, gas stations, hotel and guesthouse services and other necessary public services with the permission of the authorities.

