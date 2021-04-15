Siem Reap Province: On the morning of April 15, 2021, the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie prepared a case against a suspect caught stealing diesel fuel at the construction site of the New Siem Reap Airport.

According to the report of the local police force of Sot Nikum district, on the afternoon of April 13, 2021, a complaint was made by the victim Uy Choy, a 48-year-old Cambodian man, currently residing in Dak Po Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City, who reported a case diesel theft at the new Siem Reap airport site.

The arrest of the suspect took place at 3 am on April 12, 2021 at the construction site of the New Airport in Proval Village, Ta Yeak Commune, Sot Nikum District, Siem Reap Province.

The same official said that the suspect, 30-year-old Sot Chum, currently resides in Praval village, Ta Yeak commune, Sot Nikum district, Siem Reap province. The others escaped.

The military police official added that after the arrest and interrogation, Sut Chum confessed that he and his accomplices had indeed stolen fuel at the construction site . The confiscated items include: 4 motorcycles, 9 cans of diesel equal to 270 liters, 11 empty cans, mobile phones 1 unit (OPPO brand).

Currently, the suspects and evidence are being held at the Criminal Bureau of the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie, and on April 15 have prepared a case to be sent to the Siem Reap Provincial Court. Two other fugitives are being searched for and will be arrested and prosecuted according to the law. NKD