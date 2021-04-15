Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 15 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 344 new cases of COVID-19. 29 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 339 were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak and ?? imported from abroad. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 4675 (sources vary slightly).

There were 243 cases in Phnom Penh. Sihanouk 6, Svay Rieng 71, Kandal 8, Kratie 2, Siem Reap 1, Koh Kong 5 and Takeo 3.

The total case number now stands at around 5218++ (sources vary), 2,319 treated and 2,858 active cases. A total of 36 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting