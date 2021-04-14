Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Psar Chas COVID Numbers Rise To 18

Johnny Bobby 53 Views 0 Comments ,

Phnom Penh: As of April 13, 2021, 18 traders at Psar Chas (Old Market) have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This was confirmed by theSub-Committee on Research on April 14, 2021, who call on the people, sellers in the Old Market or all the regular or frequent visitors if they show symptoms such as: fever, cough, sneezing, sore throat or shortness of breath or any suspicion of illness, please hurry to so the virus test # COVID 19.

Those without symptoms are asked to please isolate yourself and monitor your health for 14 days from the day you were exposed or went to the market. NKD

