Phnom Penh: An 86-year-old French man living in Sangkat Samrong, Khan Prek Pnov has died from issues related to COVID-19, according to a report from Cho Ray Hospital. The patient, who has not been named, was admitted to the hospital on April 11 at 12 noon but was reportedly dead on arrival.

The body was examined and, as a result, was confirmed to be positive for COVID.

It is presumed the patient died before being treated at hospital due to issues related to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health would like to express its deepest condolences to the family.