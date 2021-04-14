Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 14 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 177 new cases of COVID-19. 38 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 176 were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak and 1 imported from abroad. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 4336 (sources vary slightly to 4337).

There were 149 cases in Phnom Penh, 2 in Kampong Speu, 3 in Svay Rieng, Takeo 1, Tbong Khmum 1, Siem Reap 1, Kandal 14 and 6 in Sihanoukville.

The total case number now stands at around 4,874 (sources vary) 2,290 treated and 2544 active cases. A total of 35 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting