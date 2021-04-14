EDITORIAL: The internet is running wild with speculation since earlier this evening, after an address from the PM supposedly implied harsh lockdown measures for Phnom Penh.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Lok Chumteav O Vandin, has called on all citizens to remain calm rather than rush to the markets, which creates congestion and increases the risk of infection from COVID-19.

The unofficial line coming from the government is to stay calm and wait for further information.

CNE, as a non-professional outlet will convey the latest news in English, only when official documents have been seen and checked as thoroughly as possible.

Please have a happy new year, under difficult circumstances, but remain safe.