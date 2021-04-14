Battambang: On April 13, 2021, at 3:30, there was a loud explosion after a man driving a tractor plowing a field, struck a mine, causing serious injuries near Ta Nuot village, Preah Phos commune, Koas Kralor district, Battambang province, causing surprise to the people near the scene. The driver died on the way to hospital.

After the sound of the explosion, there was thick black smoke and the man was found lying on the ground in a serious condition not far from a tractor that turned upside down. A large crater had been formed by the force of the explosion.

Sim Su, a 52-year-old man living in Pen village, Mongkul commune, Maung Russey district, was plowing a farm for his father-in-law at the time of the accident.

Colonel Pang Heang, a police inspector in Koas Kralor district, confirmed that the scene was a former hot battlefield during the war, and that the land he was plowing now was new land that his father-in-law had just cleared and was starting plowing for the first time. He added that there were still landmines in that area because the CMAC had not yet cleared the area and he would report the matter to the CMAC for intervention. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]