Banteay Meanchey: According to the National Police General Commission, a 5-year-old boy died when his house collapsed- and six houses were badly damaged- by strong winds. This horrific incident happened at 7 pm on April 12, 2021 in Balang Chrey village, Soeur commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province.

In this natural disaster, at 7:00 pm on April 12, 2021, in Balang Chrey village, Soeur commune, Mongkul Borei district, there was heavy rain and strong winds, which caused damage to 6 houses.

At the same time, a boy named Oeun Vien, 5 years old, died immediately after the pillar of a house collapsed.

The same source confirmed that the family has 3 children. Prior to the incident, the mother, father and three children were sitting and lying in a hammock under the house during the storm.

The house was torn apart and the pillar, about 3 meters long, fell and the boy was crushed to death. The body was prepared by the parents for the traditional rites. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]