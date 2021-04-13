Kandal Provincial Administration on April 12, 2021 issued a notification on the implementation of temporary administrative measures to suspend sales of all kinds of alcohol and suspend customers from entering restaurants, cafes, bars and food businesses.

Provisional administrative measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from April 12 to April 18, 2021, temporarily suspending the sale of all kinds of alcohol at all markets, supermarkets, marts, restaurants, food stalls and all kinds of drink shops.

Customers can order delivery food, but cannot eat inside food businesses.

This comes after the same orders were placed on Phnom Penh last week.