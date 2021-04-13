Siem Reap: The Siem Reap provincial administration has decided to close the market in Vihear Chen village, Svay Dangkum commune, and Wat Athvar market in Kranh village, Siem Reap commune, Siem Reap city, after four COVID 19 cases were discovered on April 12, 2021.

The decision- made on April 13, 2021- announced the closures for two weeks until April 25 to prevent the spread of the virus.

The provincial administration has banned all persons living in the two market areas from leaving. Those going to buy food and medicine must have permission from the authorities.

In Phnom Penh, emergency laws will continue beyond the original 14 days, until at least April 28.