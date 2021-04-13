Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 13 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 181 new cases of COVID-19. 40 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 178 were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak and 1 imported from abroad. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 4160 (sources vary slightly).

There were in; Phnom Penh: 140, Svay Rieng: 14, Sihanoukville: 8, Prey Veng: 6, Kandal: 3, Siem Reap: 4, Takeo: 1, Kratie: 1 and Preah Vihear: 1

-3 Imported cases were reported (from USA, India and a Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand)

The total case number now stands at around 4696 (sources vary) of which 2,406 are currently active.

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting