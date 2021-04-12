Regular CNE collaborator and all-round stats man David Benaim is doing a free webinar at 8.30 this evening local time. He will answer questions such as:

How does Cambodia’s current outbreak compare to other countries?

What are the trends showing?

Which are the high-risk COVID areas?

Where is best to go for news & updates?

What is R0 and how does it affect the situation? As Phnom Penh’s curfew continues, David will run through some compelling statistics which portray the outbreak in a unique way.

David Benaim (data expert & Excel guru) has been publishing COVID dashboards daily for six weeks & contributes to CNE’s daily COVID summary reports. David runs seminars & webinars globally, which he presented over 30 times in 2020.

Join through Teams (never used Teams, you may join through a browser no need to install anything for a computer (but download the free Teams app if joining via mobile). David Benaim will be giving a webinar at 8:30PM this evening

