Sihanoukville: Two speedboats intervened to rescue the captain of a fishing boat which caught fire in the sea off Sihanoukville after an explosion from gas canisters.

Two rescue teams and two speedboats of Oknha Tea Vichet helped the victims on the evening of April 11, 2021 06:30 pm In the open sea, about 5 miles from Koh Rong Samloem village.

According to the owner of the burning boat, there was only one person on the fishing boat, as three other workers had gone ashore in the morning.



The victim was named as Kong Sok Khem, male, 30 years old, whoresides in Kampong Nong village, Koun Sat commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province. According to the boat owner, the fire was caused by a gas canister explosion. The victim was not injured but equipment was damaged, including:

1. A boat, 16.7 meters long and 4.9 meters wide with a 315 horsepower Hino engine.

2- A large quantity of fishing gear.

The victim was rescued by the rescue team of Mr. Oknha Tea Vichet, who also donated some money. PPR

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]