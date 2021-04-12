Phnom Penh: Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, Representative of the Governor of Phnom Penh, confirmed that on the morning of April 12, 2021, the authorities decided to close the Old Market (Psar Chas) after COVID infection(s) were found and those directly affected and others indirectly will be tested there.

He added, “Today, the Khan Unity Command has temporarily locked down the Old Market area, Village 5, Sangkat Wat Phnom, Khan Daun Penh to take samples of those involved in the February 20 event.” NKD

