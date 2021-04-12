On April 11, 2021, the Commission for Vaccination for COVID-19 vaccine, has, nationwide given the first dose of vaccines to one million citizens.

Mr. Panh Sovanrith, male, 36 years old, living in Sangkat Choam Chao, Khan Por Sen Chey was the millionth, as he was vaccinated at Santhor Mok School, Sangkat Toek Laak 1 on the morning of April 12, 2021.

Lok Chumteav Dr. O Vandin, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Health and Chair of the Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination in the Nationwide Framework (CC-19) will bring 5 million Riels ($1250) as a prize from the Prime Minister.

Volunteer citizens should be vaccinated in turn to prevent the severity of COVID, reduce hospitalization rates and reduce mortality from this deadly disease. Remember, New Year at Home! MoH

*According to research 268k second doses have also been administered, which makes Cambodia the 6th highest vaccination role out in Asia (excluding the middle east)- great news for a small nation.