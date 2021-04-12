Oddar Meanchey Province: A group of 6 unidentified people wearing police uniforms fired three shots at a man, causing serious injuries.



This incident happened at 12 midnight on April 12, 2021 at the border between O Sramon village and Trapeang Tao village, Trapeang Tao commune, Anlong Veng district.



A source said the victim, 34-year-old Bit Boeun, was born in Koh Bay village, Kampong Kor commune, Kampong Svay district, Kampong Thom province. After visiting a friend’s house in Anlong Veng district, he rode his motorcycle home alone. At the scene, a car with a red (police) number plate (he did not remember the number) with 6 people (wearing a police uniforms) rammed his motorcycle into a ditch.



Three shots were fired from at least one AK47 type assault rifles were fired at the victim, injuring him in his right hip and right thigh.



After the shooting, the assailants told each other that the shooting was a mistake and then drove away from the scene.

After the incident, the victim was sent to Anlong Veng District Referral Hospital and later to Siem Reap Provincial Hospital. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]