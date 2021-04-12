Phnom Penh: A man jumped the fence to escape from the Quarantine Center in Prek Pnov district, Phnom Penh. The district police force cooperated with locals to track him down, arrest him and send him back to the center.

The attempted escape caused a stir at 10 a.m. on April 11, 2021. The man was quickly arrested in a field near a fish pond south of the mosque in Duong village, Prek Pnov commune Khan Prek Phnov, Phnom Penh.

The man who escaped was 21-year-old Ny Sophany.

According to the medical staff stationed at the center, after the man escaped, someone nearby came and reported to the police force.

According to the information, the man was sent by the authorities to the center in Phnom Penh on March 31, 2021, after discovering that he had been in contact with a COVID-19 infected person. At the center, the medical team took the first sample, which was negative and is ready for the second test in the next few days, which, if not positive, means he will be sent home.

According to the man, due to boredom, he jumped over the back fence and walked away. He said that because he used to practice martial arts, he was able to climb the high fence and run away. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]