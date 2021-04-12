Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 11 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 177 new cases of COVID-19. 60 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak and 1 imported from abroad. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 3982 (sources vary slightly).

There were 204 in Phnom Penh, 43 in Svay Rieng, 23 in Kandal, 3 in Pursat, 2 in Prey Veng, 1 in Takeo and 1 in Sihanoukville

The total case number now stands at around 4515 (sources vary).

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting