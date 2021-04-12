Preah Sihanouk Province: On the evening of April 11, 2021, the staff of Tong Fang Palirin Casino in Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province gathered to wait for their salary.

After the staff of Tongfang Palirin Casino gathered in front of the casino for a while, the authorities and the police came and educated them and they dispersed, setting up social distancing gaps. The casino managers were warned to adhere to the rules of the Ministry of Health, set down to to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The casino owners got off with a warning and guidance, but if found continuing to commit the same mistakes or breaking other guidelines of the provincial administration, penalties will be applied without exception. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]