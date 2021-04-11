Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 10 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 157 new cases of COVID-19. 72 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 156 were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak and 1 imported from abroad. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 3705 (sources vary slightly).

Cases were mostly in Phnom Penh: 141 people, 2 in Takeo province, 4 in Svay Rieng province, 1 in Kandal province and 8 in Koh Kong province.

The total case number now stands at around 4238 (sources vary).

There have been more deaths reported, raising the total to 29.