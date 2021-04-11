The Phnom Penh Municipal Administration has issued a series of resolutions, directives, notices and actions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, which is getting worse in the community.



In order to control the situation and to prevent the spread of the virus especially during the New Year holiday, Phnom Penh Capital Administration would like to make the following recommendations:



1. All states, supermarkets, marts, restaurants, cafes, food stalls and food and beverage businesses of all kinds are temporarily suspended from selling all kinds of alcohol for two weeks from April 11, 2021 to April 24, 2021.



2. Restaurants, cafes, food stalls, cafes, bars and businesses of all kinds of food and beverage business have been temporarily suspended to accept customers to come and eat in their business premises, but can do delivery services



3. The Department of Commerce of Phnom Penh, the Department of Tourism of Phnom Penh and local authorities at all levels must cooperate in inspecting the markets, supermarkets, marts, restaurants, cafes, food stalls, cafes and food and beverage businesses to implement these instructions. In the event that it is found that the market management or any business owner refuses to comply, the first instruction contract must be made, and if the violation continues, administrative and legal measures shall be applied without exception.