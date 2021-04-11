Sihanoukville: On April 9, 2021, the body of a woman was found in Preah Sihanouk Province.

The Cambodian woman, wearing a yellow long-sleeved T-shirt, sports pants, long legs with scars was at first unidentified.

On April 9, 2021 at 15:30, the authorities found A MOTOROLA radio by a rock near the scene. A search continued until authorities identified the owner, and a suspect was arrested on April 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM.

The victim was named as Yeung Sao, 30 years old, a sanitation worker from Trapeang Koki village, Lobeuk village Chhouk district, Kampot province, living in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The suspect is Keo Thol, male, 36 years old, a security guard from Prey Pdao village, Phnom Kong commune, Angkor Chey, Kampot Province, living in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The suspect confessed that he had been living with the victim for two years without being married. He and the victim argued almost every day, and the victim used insulting words towards him. On April 8, 2021 at about 22:00, he asked the victim to drink until 1 am on April 9, 2021. They rode a motorcycle to the scene, where he killed her by strang;ling her and cutting her with a razor. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]