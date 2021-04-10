Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 9 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 477 new cases of COVID-19. 90 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 3549 (sources vary).

Cases were mostly in Phnom Penh: 454, Sihanoukville: 6, Svay Rieng: 4, Takeo: 4, Kandal: 4, Prey Veng: 3, Kampong Thom: 1 and Siem Reap: 1

The total case number now stands at around 4081 (sources vary).