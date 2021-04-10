Mondulkiri Province: An indigenous Pnong man was injured chasing away a wild elephant and was taken to hospital for treatment. The victim was Phoeun Kavy, a 21-year-old living in Putrom village, Romana commune, Sen Monorom city, Mondulkiri province.

Reports from the administrative police station at 12:45 on April 9 said that the Romana administration was informed that wild elephants had destroyed people’s crops and houses. They requested the police force to cooperate with environmental experts and crop owners to go down there.

According to the report, when they arrived at the scene, they encountered wild elephants that were encroaching on crops. On arrival, the animals chased the police and residents, causing one resident to fall and break his left leg.

In the area of ​​Putrom village, Mr. Kan Penh, Police Inspector of Sen Monorom City, confirmed that this elephant comes every year and destroys the crops of the people. He cautioned that the elephant had a fierce temperament that could easily lead to harm. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]