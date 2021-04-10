Kandal: According to the social media office, on Friday, April 12, 2021, at 8:40 AM, there was an attempted murder in Roka Village, Kraing Yov Commune, Saang District, Kandal Province.

There were two victims- Rom Sokhon, female, 38 years old, a factory worker (the suspect’s wife) and Vorn Srey Mom, female, 31 years old, also a factory Worker. Both of them live in Roka Village, Krang Yov Commune, Saang District, Kandal Province.

The suspect, Huon Hoeun, male, 43 years old, is a farmer who resides in the same village.

Evidence seized included a small bottle of gasoline in the bottle and a lighter.



In the past, the suspect often used violence against Rom Sokhon, his wife, and before the incident on April 8, 2021, she escaped to stay with her familu.

Then, on April 9, 2021, at 8:40 AM, while Rom Sokhon was working at Vorn Srey Mom’s house, the suspect, Huon Hoeun, took a bottle of gasoline with a capacity of 500 ml and a lighter. He went to the scene and shouted at his wife to come out. When his wife came out to meet him, the suspect grabbed the victim and poured gasoline on her and himself, but was apprehended by the landlord and staff. Nobody was injured.

Immediately after receiving the above information, the Kraing Yov Administrative Police Station, in cooperation with the People’s Defense Force, arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect, who was taken to Saang District Police Inspectorate to build a case for court. POST NEWS

