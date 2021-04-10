Phnom Penh: By the night of April 9, 2021, it was confirmed that 631 workers at the Din Han factory have contracted 1COVID-19, according to Mr. Khuong Sreng, the governor of Phnom Penh, speaking at a press conference.

Din Han Factory is located in Thmey Village, Sangkat Steung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. The factory employs more than 2,000 workers (*which according to other reports produces goods for Adidas).

At midnight, the authorities decided to close some areas, including in Sangkat Stung Meanchey 1, Sangkat Stung Meanchey 2, Trung Moan village in Sen Sok district and another 6 villages in Por Sen Chey district, where many of the workers live in rented houses.

EDIT:

* For Khan Meanchey, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration has decided to close Sangkat Stung Meanchey 1 and Sangkat Stung Meanchey 2.

* For Khan Sen Sok: Phnom Penh Capital Administration decided to block Trong Moan village of Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

* For Po Sen Chey district: Phnom Penh Capital Administration closed Trapeang Thleung 2 village and Toul Pong village of Sangkat Choam Chao 1, Chamkar Ovulk 1 village, South Pork village, North Pork village and Trapeang Lvea 1 village of Kar Kap 1 and Chamkar Ovulk 1 village of Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Mr. Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh, said that the closure of the above villages was to prevent the transmission of the virus, and asked for the understanding of all the people who are in the areas. He said that we must work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and authorities will work to get supplies into those affected. KPT

Exceptions:

– Travel to work (must have permission).

– Travel to buy food. Can be done by up to 2 members per residence no more than 2 times per week.

– Travel to hospitals, maternity clinics or pharmacies for urgent health reasons.

– Emergency travel outside lockdown area is allowed with permission from the relevant authorities.

– Travel to COVID-19 testing sites

– Travel of staff, teachers both private and public, civil servants, fire brigade

– Travel of armed forces

– Travel due to emergencies with prior written permission

All gatherings are prohibited except:

– Gathering of family members living in the same house

– Organizing funerals according to the regulations of the authorities

– Meeting of health workers to take samples for COVID-19 testing

– Rescue workers, other emergency services

– Meetings of the Administrative Unity Command

– Gathering people necessary to serve public interests

All businesses not necessary for daily activities shall be suspended except in the following cases:

– Public services including electricity supply, clean water, solid waste collection and transportation

– All activities, occupations or businesses that operate through the online system

– Emergency services, health services and pharmacies

– Supply of goods or services that are a daily necessity, such as banking and financial institutions

– Gas Stations / Postal Service – Telecommunications Shops Shopping Market Phsar Mart

– Restaurants, but must reduce the number of staff to a minimum

– Necessary transportation activities

– Other necessary business activities that have been authorized by the authority

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]