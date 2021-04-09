Sihanoukville: Authorities said on the morning of April 9, 2021, that the body of a young woman had been found. Initial reports suggest that this was a murder, and the suspected killer had dumped the victim’s body on the slope down to Wat Otres (Allen Delong Road).

The victim has not been identified, and was wearing a yellow long-sleeved shirt, black pants with white stripes and white socks. Authorities are currently investigating further and more details are expected later. NKD

