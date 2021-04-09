Prey Veng: (Preliminary information) at 10:10 pm on April 8, 2021, there was a traffic accident when a truck hit the roundabout in Takor, Prey Veng city.

The driver, suspected of being drunk, escaped after the incident.

In this case, no one was injured, and after the incident, the police arrived at the scene, measured the evidence and stored it at the Prey Veng Police Inspectorate to wait for the procedure. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]