Preah Sihanouk Province: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Governor Kouch Chamroeun is considering allowing vaccinated people to be able to enter and leave Preah Sihanouk Province.

Mr. Kouch Chamroeun said, “The Sihanoukville Provincial Administration is considering granting permits only to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 twice and need to travel to and from Sihanoukville…. After the government’s cross-provincial travel ban is lifted.”

The intentions were posted on the Facebook page of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration on April 8, 2021.

Sihanoukville has closed traffic to civilians since March 4, 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID 19. The Royal Government’s ban on transit from one province to another lasts until April 20, 2021. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]