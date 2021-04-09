Phnom Penh: A Filipino man died on April 08, 2021 at 07:45 in Central Hospital, Building 82A, Street 154, Village 11, Sangkat Phsar Thmei III, Daun Penh district.

According to the local police, BAYANI SERATO, 57 years old, was a Filipino employee of JJ Garment Company, living in a rented house in Borey Hong Lay, No. 146, Street 9, Sangkat Trapeang Thleung, Khan Sen Sok.

According to Bor Lena, working in the ICU at the hospital, on January 16, 2021 at 5:45 In the evening, the victim came to receive treatment for severe liver disease.

By April 8, 2021, at 7:45 AM, the patient’s condition was too serious for him to be saved, and he died. The death was reported by phone to the Philippines Embassy.

An autopsy committee went to examine the body and the scene, and according to the conclusion and evaluation by Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, Phnom Penh Medical Examiner it was confirmed that he “died of liver cancer.”

After completing the technical examination, the body was taken to the morgue of Stung Meanchey pagoda, Meanchey district.