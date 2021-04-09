Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 9 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 576 new cases of COVID-19- by far the highest in a single day. 70 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community outbreak. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 3072 (sources vary).

The cases were in Phnom Penh: 544​ , Sihanoukville: 12, Svay Rieng: 16, Siem Reap: 2 , Kandal: 1, Kampong Cham: 1 case

The total case number now stands at around 3604 (sources vary).

*Note CNE and David are in disagreement about Kampong Speu case

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting