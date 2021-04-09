Kampong Chhnang: Provincial police in cooperation with local authorities in Kampong Leng district and officials of the provincial health department on the evening of April 8, yesterday gathered more than 30 people and workers in Kampong Leng district who violated the provincial travel ban. They were traveling from Phnom Penh through Kampong Leng district against the official rules which have closed travel between provinces. They were sent to the Quarantine Center in Teuk Phos district, and samples will be taken to test for COVID-19.

Mr. Chan Sareth, Head of the Emergency Response Team of the Provincial Health Department, confirmed that more than 30 people and workers were traveling from Phnom Penh to Kampong Leng district to hometowns in Svay Rumpear and Dar communes.

They were transported by ambulance to quarantine in Teuk Phos district and will be tested.

The district authorities are closely monitoring citizens who do not comply with the provincial authorities’ regulations and decisions.

Provincial authorities have requested the authorities stationed at the provincial border to help to restrict smuggling into the province, otherwise the spread of COVID-19 into the community cannot be controlled. RASMEI

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]