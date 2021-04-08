Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 8 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 113 new cases of COVID-19. 90 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community outbreak. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 2496 (sources vary).

Case found: Phnom Penh: 103, Svay Rieng: 3, Kandal: 3, Sihanoukville: 3, Kampot: 1

The total case number now stands at around 3028 (sources vary).

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting