Phnom Penh: On April 6, 2021, the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on drug trafficking cases, arresting the Kampot Provincial Deputy Police Commissioner, Brigadier General M. Chhuon (red shirt), along with two others at the parking lot of Khandale Mall Boeung Kak in Srah Chak, Daun Penh.

During the operation, police seized 1,738.33 grams of methamphetamine (ICE). Currently, the three suspects, and the evidence, have been sent to the General Commission of the National Police to build a case for further proceedings. KPT

UPDATE: The other men were identified as Hong Kha, aged 61 and Keo Tith, 21 years old.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]