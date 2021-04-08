Phnom Penh: A foreign (appears Caucasian) man was attacked on the evening of Wednesday April 7, 2021, along Street 19 at right angles to Street 154 in Sangkat Phsar Kandal II, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, the foreign man was seen walking on St. 19 when a assailant appeared on a bicycle. He came close and pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several, causing serious injuries.With the victim left on the road,the assailant escaped safely.

The police arrived at the scene and contacted an ambulance, which took the victim to the emergency room.

Updates to follow. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]