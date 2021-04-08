Sihanoukville: A fire destroyed a container truck after it collided with a motorbike, causing minor injuries to the motorcyclist.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 pm on April 7, 2021. According to the authorities, in the above case, a man on the motorcycle was slightly injured and was taken to the hospital, and the driver of the container truck escaped after the crash. The remains of both vehicles are being stored at the Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate, waiting to be dealt with later. MCPN

