Phnom Penh: On the night of April 7, 2021, a traffic accident involving two Chinese nationals (driving in violation of the curfew) and a 3 wheeler tuk tuk resulted in serious injuries. This incident occurred along Street 143 at the corner of Street 232 Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

A 2006 BMW3251, silver and white, with license plate Phnom Penh 2AD-2304, with two Chinese men inside, hit a white tricycle with license plate Takeo 1R-7518. The tricycle driver was seriously injured.

Prior to the incident, the victim was seen driving a tricycle traveling from south to north. Suddenly, at the scene, the car appeared driving at high speed and hit the tricycle, causing damage and serious injuries. . Authorities arrived at the scene, took the vehicles to store and detained the two Chinese nationals. The injured man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. AREY

