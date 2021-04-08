Phnom Penh: A luxury Chevrolet car turned without looking and was hit by a Tacoma, causing serious damage.

The incident happened at 2:50 pm on April 8, 2021 along the corner of Street 47 and Street 86 in Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Sources who witnessed the incident said that before the incident, they saw a silver Tacoma car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AV6349, driven by a man along Road 47 from north to south. At the scene a blue Camaro with a new number plate P. PROCTO drove off from 86 and turned into 47 in the same direction and the vehicles collided.

After the incident, the two sides made a compromise without caling on the authorities. The luxury car driver assigned a representative to resolve the matter and take the cars away for their respective repairs. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]