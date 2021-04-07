Kampong Cham Province: Mr. Un Chanda, Governor of Kampong Cham Province and Mr. Khlot Phorn, Chairman of Provincial Council, on the morning of April 7, 2021, accompanied by General Neang Phat, Permanent Secretary of State for The Ministry of National Defense and the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Working Group, inspected unexploded ordnance in warships that sank during the 1970-75 war and were cleared by munitions clearance forces. The ships sank in Veal village, Meanchey commune, Srey Santhor district, Kampong Cham province sometime during the early 1970’s. NKD