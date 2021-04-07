Phnom Penh: A street robbery occurred on the afternoon of April 6, 2021, along National Road 5 in front of Russey Keo High School, Khleang Saing village, in Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

One of the five suspects, who were riding three motorbikes, snatched a bag from a woman and escaped, and another collided with a car.

Citizens grabbed the suspect and beat him before he was handed over to the authorities for questioning and legal action.

Prior to the incident, the victim was riding a gray Today motorcycle along National Road 5. When he arrived at the scene, a group of 5 suspects were riding 3 motorcycles. One snatched the bag from the victim and two motorbikes were used as support to block the victim from behind. After the theft, the victim shouted for help, and one suspect collided with a white truck, causing it to fall. The suspect and the victim have not yet been identified. Police brought the suspect and the motorcycle to the inspectorate

Russey Keo district police will bring the victim to file a complaint to build a case to send the suspect to court for legal proceedings. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]