Phnom Penh: A woman drove a Lexus GS300 into a central divider and was hit from behind by a truck.

The accident happened at 7:10 pm on April 6, 2021 along Mao Tse Toung Street in front of Khleang Romsev Market in Sangkat Toek Laak III, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, a woman was seen driving a black LexusGS 300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BF-9246 along Mao Tse Tung in a north-south direction. At the scene, the vehicle overtook a truck and swerved, hitting the concrete divider. The truck with license plate Phnom Penh 5A-1746 then hit the car, but fortunately in this incident did not cause any injuries.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and let the two parties coordinate on the repair bill. NKD

