Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 7 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 91 new cases of COVID-19. 30 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 90 were linked to Feb. 20 community event- the other was an imported case with an Indonesian man traveling from Indonesia to Cambodia on April 5, 2021. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 2383 (sources vary).

Of the local cases, there were 78 in Phnom Penh, 3 in Svay Rieng, 4 in Takeo, 1 in Pursat, 1 in Prey Veng*, 1 in Pailin* (*first case in those two provinces), 1 in Kampong Cham and 1 in Tbong Khmum.

The total number of cases is now 2915, with 1824 treated and 1,064 currently being treated. 22 deaths have been attributed to COVID, and 5 others from other health problems after testing positive.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting