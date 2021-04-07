Phnom Penh: It was announced that there were 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital this morning. 24 were from Orussey Market, bringing the total number of cases to 60 in the past few days.

Separately, at the Dinh Han factory (*unsure exactly where this is, possibly Meanchey or Sen Sok), 13 workers were tested and found to be infected. They were all females aged between 26-50 and all but one work in the sewing division at the factory.

At the AM2 factory, a male garment worker was also found with a positive COVID test result. KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]