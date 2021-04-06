Phnom Penh: The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to temporarily close travel between provinces for 14 days from midnight April 7 to April 20, 2021. The closure is aimed at combating and preventing the spread of COVID 19.

Travel between Phnom Penh and Kandal province is not affected.

Exceptions:

* Transportation of all kinds of goods by land, sea and rail

* Travel of public officials carrying out daily work by presenting IDs, mission documents and other relevant documents

* The travel of all types of armed forces for the purpose of performing their duties Including the transportation of workers returning from abroad to the Kingdom of Cambodia to their hometowns for the purpose of quarantine

* Public and private hospital ambulances

* Fire trucks

* Garbage trucks and waste workers

* Transportation of workers to work places in factories, enterprises that have a permit issued by the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training or the Department of Labor and Vocational Training

* Citizens traveling to the nearest hospital or health center to receive necessary and urgent health services- limiting the number of people to no more than 4 for each case

* Travel for other necessary reasons with the permission of the local authority.

All tourist resorts across the country will also be closed for 14 days from April 7 to 20.