Sihanoukville: A GTVC high-speed boat was dispatched to pick up a woman who was bitten by a snake in Koh Rong (not sure if Koh Rong or Samloem) and sent to Sihanoukville hospital on the night of April 5, 2021.

The victim was Sok Chrem, a 56-year-old woman with a husband named Ou Puth, currently living in Koh Rong village, Koh Rong Samloem commune, Koh Rong city, Sihanoukville province. The victim is currently being treated by a team of doctors at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital. AREY

