Sihanoukville: Four military officers were injured and two others were reported missing as a result of an explosion off Koh Sampoch at 1:30 pm on April 5, 2021, a few kilometers off Prek Chak beach, in Ream commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk Province.

According to the Facebook page of the naval officer of Ream Sea Base, there was an fire/explosion on a Coast Guard vessel, while on a patrol mission.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and four people were seriously injured in the blaze. A rescue boat was sent and two people remain missing.

Admiral Ouk Seiha confirmed that the two missing persons were Mr. Vornavy Ek Sok Raksmey and Pheak.

Immediately, Admiral Ouk Seiha ordered a naval force, three naval bases and a ship, along with a ferry and a boat. Together with Okhna Tea Vichet, they also released two other vessels to search for the missing.

As of 8:20 pm on April 5, 2021, the search operation for the missing person had not found anyone. RASMEI

