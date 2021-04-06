Banteay Meanchey Province: On April 4, 2021, the police arrested an Indonesian suspect who stole a motorbike in Poipet. Brigadier General Nuon Ninaro, Commander of the Poipet City Gendarmerie, said that the suspect was named Hery Anto, a 32-year-old Indonesian man living in Poipet.

He confirmed that the force received a complaint from the victim, Lat Phi Phet, a 50-year-old man living in Kbal Spean village, Poipet city, who had lost a Wave motorcycle with license plate Meanchey 1A.7527- stolen by a thief in front of a five-star casino on April 1, 2021 in Kbal Spean village.

Brigadier General Nuon Ninaro confirmed that after receiving the complaint, the Poipet City Gendarmerie searched and arrested the Indonesian man with the motorcycle near the train station in Kbal Spean Village. After detaining the suspect and confiscating a motorcycle, he was brought back for questioning and gave a confession. The case is to be sent to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court for legal action. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]