Phnom Penh: A man was arrested by the police after drinking palm wine, driving drunk and hitting a member of the security team imposing curfew laws.

This incident caused a surprise at 10:20 pm on April 5, 2021 in front of Wat Po Yaram, on the river bank in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva.



According to the information from the authorities, in accordance with the regulations of implementing the 8pm-5am curfew, a joint police force had set up a checkpoint.



Police tried to stop an Indian style tuk tuk, but the driver was in a state of intoxication and refused to slow down, hitting an officer and causing serious hand injuries.



After the incident, the victim was rushed to the hospital, while the man confessed that he had just left from drinking palm wine with a friend, intending to enter Wat Po Saram, but because he was drunk, he crashed. The perpetrator was taken to the Chroy Changva police station for further questioning. NKD

